The Missouri State Teachers Association recently conducted a survey,

gathering responses from over 2,000 educators across the state.

MSTA officials say a staggering 70% of educators who took part in the

survey admitted to seriously contemplating leaving the profession.

Leading factors cited for this consideration include stress and challenges

related to student behavior.

These findings serve to shed light on the significant issues educators are

grappling with.

