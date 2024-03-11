The Missouri State Teachers Association recently conducted a survey, gathering responses from over 2,000 educators across the state.
MSTA officials say a staggering 70% of educators who took part in the
survey admitted to seriously contemplating leaving the profession.
Leading factors cited for this consideration include stress and challenges
related to student behavior.
These findings serve to shed light on the significant issues educators are
grappling with.