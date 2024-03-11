The U.S. Senate has passed Senator Josh Hawley’s legislation to help radiation exposure victims in the St. Louis area. Missouri’s Junior U.S. Senator, fellow Republican, Eric Schmitt says the federal government has an obligation to those sickened by exposure to radioactive waste:

The bill renewing and expanding the Radiation Exposure Compensation

Act is on its way to the U.S. House, where passage is not guaranteed.

Republican leaders in the lower chamber have been more focused lately on

cutting government spending, and the bill would cost the federal

government around 50 billion dollars.

