The upcoming Total Solar Eclipse next month presents a rare and unforgettable spectacle for many individuals
Dr. Jake Janet, an optometrist at Leet Eyecare in Cape Girardeau,
underscores the potential for permanent damage from staring directly at
the sun. He emphasizes the critical need for proper eye protection on the
day of the eclipse to ensure safe viewing.