The upcoming Total Solar Eclipse next month presents a rare and

unforgettable spectacle for many individuals in the Heartland. However, a

local eye doctor is emphasizing the importance of safeguarding your eyes

before gazing directly at the sun.

Dr. Jake Janet, an optometrist at Leet Eyecare in Cape Girardeau,

underscores the potential for permanent damage from staring directly at

the sun. He emphasizes the critical need for proper eye protection on the

day of the eclipse to ensure safe viewing.

