A plan to help150,000 adult learners earn credentials
The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development
(MDHEWD), along with Education Strategy Group (ESG) and Missouri
College & Career Attainment Network (MOCAN), have a plan to help
150,000 adult learners earn credentials that prepare them for the Missouri
workforce. The program, “60 for All” offers people information and teaches
them to navigate our state’s assets — such as the Fast Track financial aid
program targeting high-demand credentials and the 23 job centers across
the state. The program is geared toward helping Missouri ensure more
adults have access to all the options in our state, including apprenticeships,
certificates, and two- and four-year degrees.