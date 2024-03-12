A plan to help150,000 adult learners earn credentials

The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development

(MDHEWD), along with Education Strategy Group (ESG) and Missouri

College & Career Attainment Network (MOCAN), have a plan to help

150,000 adult learners earn credentials that prepare them for the Missouri

workforce. The program, “60 for All” offers people information and teaches

them to navigate our state’s assets — such as the Fast Track financial aid

program targeting high-demand credentials and the 23 job centers across

the state. The program is geared toward helping Missouri ensure more

adults have access to all the options in our state, including apprenticeships,

certificates, and two- and four-year degrees.

