CERT class is scheduled once again

Be prepared. You hear that all time but what does that mean? The Community

Emergency Response Team (CERT) program is a nationally supported, local

initiative that teaches you how to better prepare yourself and your community

for disasters. The next CERT class is scheduled at the Cape Girardeau County

Public Health Center on Monday mornings from March 25 th through May 6 th

(except Eclipse Day Apr. 8). Classes are 8 a.m. to noon and the class is free. To

enroll or more information, please call 573-339-6799.

