CERT class is scheduled once again
Be prepared. You hear that all time but what does that mean? The Community
Emergency Response Team (CERT) program is a nationally supported, local
initiative that teaches you how to better prepare yourself and your community
for disasters. The next CERT class is scheduled at the Cape Girardeau County
Public Health Center on Monday mornings from March 25 th through May 6 th
(except Eclipse Day Apr. 8). Classes are 8 a.m. to noon and the class is free. To
enroll or more information, please call 573-339-6799.