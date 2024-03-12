Freedomfest 2024!

KZIM KSIM and the Cape Girardeau Veterans Home Foundation welcome Perryville native Chris Janson as the headliner for Freedom Fest 2024! Tickets are on sale now. All proceeds go directly to serve our Veterans. Freedom Fest 2024 is scheduled for June 14th at the SEMO District Fairgrounds in Cape. Opening acts for Chris include Dazed N Confused out of St. Louis, and GenX out of Cape Girardeau. Keep listening to KZIM KSIM to find out how you can win free tickets!

