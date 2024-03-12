I-70 and I-44 aren’t the only interstate highways in Missouri that need upgrades. Patrick McKenna, director of the Missouri Department of Transportation, says there are multiple needs along the interstates that pass through the Show-Me State

McKenna says, though, that improving other interstates does not mean

they’ll be expanded to six lanes. It just means that they will be upgraded to

current engineering standards as opposed to those used in the 1950’s and

60’s. He also cited improvements that are needed along I-35 from Kansas

City to the Iowa border and the planned extension of Interstate 57 from

Sikeston southwestward into Arkansas.

