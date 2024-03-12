Notre Dame Regional High School counselor Ruth Ann Hester has been named the2024 SEMOSCA Secondary School Counselor of the Year!
Notre Dame Regional High School counselor Ruth Ann Hester has been named the
2024 SEMOSCA Secondary School Counselor of the Year! Hester has been a school
counselor at Notre Dame for nine years, focusing on students’ development
emotionally, academically, socially and toward their future. She is also a Peer
Helper program co-coordinator, which supports freshman students as they
transition into high school, making sure each student knows what resources are
available to them to make the most of their high school experience. She runs
several other programs focusing on students mental health and even helps their
families to deal with situations.