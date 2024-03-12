Notre Dame Regional High School counselor Ruth Ann Hester has been named the2024 SEMOSCA Secondary School Counselor of the Year!

Notre Dame Regional High School counselor Ruth Ann Hester has been named the

2024 SEMOSCA Secondary School Counselor of the Year! Hester has been a school

counselor at Notre Dame for nine years, focusing on students’ development

emotionally, academically, socially and toward their future. She is also a Peer

Helper program co-coordinator, which supports freshman students as they

transition into high school, making sure each student knows what resources are

available to them to make the most of their high school experience. She runs

several other programs focusing on students mental health and even helps their

families to deal with situations.