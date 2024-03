Project leaders will unveil the new sign for the Broadway Theater on

Wednesday, March 13. According to a release from Old Town Cape, the

sign was designed to resemble the theater’s original one. The day also

marks the completion of the first phase of the Broadway Theater project.

