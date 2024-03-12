Public transit is the only way some Missourians can get around
Public transit is the only way some Missourians can get to work, school, the
hospital, or the grocery store. That’s according to a 2023 study that
explored the economic impact of public transportation in Missouri. Kim
Cella executive director of the Missouri Public Transit Association,
sought to demonstrate the impact public transit has in Missouri…
Missouri is home to 32 transit providers that provide more than 40 million
rides annually.