The Alexander/Pulaski County NAACP will be hosting the inaugural Her

Story Sneaker Ball to celebrate Women’s History Month on Saturday, April

6 at 6 p.m. at Meridian High School, located at 1401 Mounds Road in

Mounds, Illinois. There will be a live band, The J Sound, and ladies are

invited to wear spring-colored gowns or dresses paired with their favorite

pastel-colored sneakers. The night includes dinner and entertainment, with

individual tickets for $20 per person, or for $25 at the door and Couples

Tickets for $35 per couple. A portion of the event proceeds will benefit the

Charisse Matthews Scholarship Fund, supporting educational opportunities

for deserving students in the community. You can purchase

tickets online or from a member of the Alexander/Pulaski County NAACP.