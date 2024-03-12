The Alexander/Pulaski County NAACP will be hosting the inaugural Her Story Sneaker Ball to celebrate Women’s History Month
The Alexander/Pulaski County NAACP will be hosting the inaugural Her
Story Sneaker Ball to celebrate Women’s History Month on Saturday, April
6 at 6 p.m. at Meridian High School, located at 1401 Mounds Road in
Mounds, Illinois. There will be a live band, The J Sound, and ladies are
invited to wear spring-colored gowns or dresses paired with their favorite
pastel-colored sneakers. The night includes dinner and entertainment, with
individual tickets for $20 per person, or for $25 at the door and Couples
Tickets for $35 per couple. A portion of the event proceeds will benefit the
Charisse Matthews Scholarship Fund, supporting educational opportunities
for deserving students in the community. You can purchase
tickets online or from a member of the Alexander/Pulaski County NAACP.