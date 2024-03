A man is wanted after deputies say he stole a truck and credit cards from a western

Kentucky home, then tried to use a stolen credit card at a convenience store. Juan

Antonio Hernandez, 28, is wanted on active arrest warrants out of Graves County for

second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, auto theft over $10,000 and fraudulent

use of a credit card.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!