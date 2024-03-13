A Missouri Senate committee is considering a bill that would require all public K-through-12 schools to undergo safety assessments every year. Kacy Shahid, former principal at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, testified in favor of the bill during a hearing Tuesday. She was the principal on October 24, 2022, when a former student showed up and killed a student and teacher and shot several others before police killed him
A conservative podcast host from St. Louis testified against the bill, saying
local governments should be the ones conducting safety assessments and
not the state. A vote was not taken on the bill Tuesday.