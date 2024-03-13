Menu

A Scott City traffic stop ended up in a first-degree drug trafficking charge

and the seizure of 57 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for the
presence of fentanyl. James Hennecke of Scott City was arrested and
charged with the Class B felony on the trafficking charge. During the traffic
stop, officers searched one of the female occupants, who, possessed two
plastic bags containing a “white crystal-like substance” in her pockets. The
two plastic bags weighed 56.96 grams. Officers also found a glass pipe that
field-tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.
Scott City officers brought in the Cape Girardeau Police Department K-9
unit, and the search found more than 4 grams of drugs, which field-tested
positive for the presence of fentanyl. More charges are expected relating to
the drugs found during the traffic stop.

