A Scott City traffic stop ended up in a first-degree drug trafficking charge

and the seizure of 57 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for the

presence of fentanyl. James Hennecke of Scott City was arrested and

charged with the Class B felony on the trafficking charge. During the traffic

stop, officers searched one of the female occupants, who, possessed two

plastic bags containing a “white crystal-like substance” in her pockets. The

two plastic bags weighed 56.96 grams. Officers also found a glass pipe that

field-tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.

Scott City officers brought in the Cape Girardeau Police Department K-9

unit, and the search found more than 4 grams of drugs, which field-tested

positive for the presence of fentanyl. More charges are expected relating to

the drugs found during the traffic stop.

