Better Business Bureau® (BBB®) wants you to be aware of

scams related to the upcoming total solar eclipse. The path of

totality for the April 8 solar eclipse will cut through southeastern

Missouri and southern Illinois. You will need special glasses to

view the eclipse without damaging your eyes, and many will

order glasses online. Unfortunately, scammers will try to take

advantage of the high demand for glasses and lodging in the path

of totality. During the last solar eclipse of 2017, a wave of

counterfeit glasses hit online marketplaces, and BBB received

reports of fake glasses and scam rentals. In this case though,

fake glasses cause serious and even permanent damage to your

eyes. Take extra precautions when purchasing glasses or booking

rentals to see the eclipse.”

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!