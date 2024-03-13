Better Business Bureau® (BBB®) wants you to be aware of scams related to the upcoming total solar eclipse.
scams related to the upcoming total solar eclipse. The path of
totality for the April 8 solar eclipse will cut through southeastern
Missouri and southern Illinois. You will need special glasses to
view the eclipse without damaging your eyes, and many will
order glasses online. Unfortunately, scammers will try to take
advantage of the high demand for glasses and lodging in the path
of totality. During the last solar eclipse of 2017, a wave of
counterfeit glasses hit online marketplaces, and BBB received
reports of fake glasses and scam rentals. In this case though,
fake glasses cause serious and even permanent damage to your
eyes. Take extra precautions when purchasing glasses or booking
rentals to see the eclipse.”