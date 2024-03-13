The Southeast Missourian is reporting that the Drury Southwest construction

company is starting work on a new project close to Interstate 55. The site

a 6,200-square-foot strip mall that will have three to four available spaces

for QSR’s (quick-service restaurants), retail and office tenants. Although no

tenants have been announced as of yet, anyone interested in leasing a space

is asked to inquire to Drury Southwest construction.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!