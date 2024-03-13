Drury Southwest construction company is starting work on a new project close to Interstate 55
The Southeast Missourian is reporting that the Drury Southwest construction
company is starting work on a new project close to Interstate 55. The site
a 6,200-square-foot strip mall that will have three to four available spaces
for QSR’s (quick-service restaurants), retail and office tenants. Although no
tenants have been announced as of yet, anyone interested in leasing a space
is asked to inquire to Drury Southwest construction.