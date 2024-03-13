Menu

Drury Southwest construction company is starting work on a new project close to Interstate 55

The Southeast Missourian is reporting that the Drury Southwest construction
company is starting work on a new project close to Interstate 55. The site
a 6,200-square-foot strip mall that will have three to four available spaces
for QSR’s (quick-service restaurants), retail and office tenants. Although no
tenants have been announced as of yet, anyone interested in leasing a space
is asked to inquire to Drury Southwest construction.

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts