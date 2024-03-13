The Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation is thrilled to announce the establishment of the Daniel Duncan Archery in the Schools Scholarship Fund
The Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF) is thrilled to
announce the establishment of the Daniel Duncan Archery in the Schools
Scholarship Fund, increasing the number of scholarships awarded to
student archers at the Missouri National Archery in the Schools Program
(MoNASP) State Tournament beginning March 2024. With the help of the
Daniel Duncan Archery in the Schools Scholarship Fund and an additional
$5,000 from NASP, MCHF will be able to award $30,000 in scholarships to
the top five male and female archers in both bullseye and 3D at the
MoNASP State Tournament. These scholarships are awarded to students
for their education after graduation. To learn more visit the website
mochf.org.