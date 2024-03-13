The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the National Deer

Association (NDA) are having a Zoom meeting and you’re invited. Landowners and

others interested in managing deer on their properties can join their free 2024

Missouri Deer Management Webinar Series via Zoom on March 26 at 6 p.m. on

Deer Management in the Presence of CWD. Topics include the current status of

chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Missouri white-tailed deer, what steps are being

taken to manage that disease, and how hunters and landowners can help limit its

effect on local deer herds. This live Zoom webinar will begin with a presentation

from an MDC deer biologist, followed by questions and answers with MDC and

NDA staff.

