Unistellar—the creator of the world’s most powerful and easy-to-use smart

telescopes—has announced its Eclipse Photo Contest in celebration of the

upcoming Total Solar Eclipse on April 8. The winner will receive Unistellar’s latest

smart telescope, the ODYSSEY Pro with a Smart Solar Filter (a total retail value

over $4,150). To enter the contest, visit unistellar.com by March 28, 2024.

