A Park Hills vegetable farming and packing operation will pay $479,983 in back

wages to 208 workers, following an investigation by the U.S. Department of

Labor’s Wage and Hour Division. The settlement follows an investigation into

Missouri Vegetable Farm LLC and it’s owners, that they did not pay workers time

and half when they worked over 40 hours.

