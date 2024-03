Congressman Eric Burlison (R-MO-07) led a bipartisan letter to Speaker Johnson

requesting the establishment of a select subcommittee under the House

Committee on Oversight and Accountability to investigate the Federal

Government’s response to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP).

