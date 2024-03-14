Federal prosecutors announced three Kansas City men have been charged in connection with an illegal firearms trafficking investigation
Federal prosecutors announced three Kansas City men have been charged
in connection with an illegal firearms trafficking investigation related to the
shooting outside Union Station on Feb. 14. According to a criminal
complaint, two of the firearms recovered in the shooting that left one person
dead and 22 others wounded had been illegally trafficked. An ATF special
agent stated in the court document that he believed 12 people showed
firearms during the shooting, and at least six of them fired their weapons.
Federal prosecutors say three men that were arrested were not among the
shooters at Union Station, but were involved in the illegal purchasing and
trafficking of some of the weapons used in the mass shooting.