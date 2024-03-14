Federal prosecutors announced three Kansas City men have been charged

in connection with an illegal firearms trafficking investigation related to the

shooting outside Union Station on Feb. 14. According to a criminal

complaint, two of the firearms recovered in the shooting that left one person

dead and 22 others wounded had been illegally trafficked. An ATF special

agent stated in the court document that he believed 12 people showed

firearms during the shooting, and at least six of them fired their weapons.

Federal prosecutors say three men that were arrested were not among the

shooters at Union Station, but were involved in the illegal purchasing and

trafficking of some of the weapons used in the mass shooting.

