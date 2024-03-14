If you have been through Carbondale recently, you might have seen some new high tech speed limit signs.
If you have been through Carbondale recently, you might have seen some new
high tech speed limit signs. Yes they tell you how fast you’re going but there’s
another purpose as well…It is all part of a speed study to keep an eye on traffic in
the area. The Carbondale Police Department has set up two digital speed signs
that will record traffic data and give an instant display of traffic speed in the area.
This will help police see what they need to do after they get the results from the
study. Obviously, the police dept. encourages everyone to be aware of how
fast they are going and if you are exceeding the speed limit–slow down.