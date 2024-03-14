The Senate has given initial approval to a bill that would increase the annual amount of state tax credits given for parents to send their children to a Missouri private school. The bill from Republican state Senator Andrew Koenig also looks to expand who is eligible for the Missouri Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Program…
Opponents, such as Kansas City Democrat Lauren Arthur, argue that
taxpayer funds should not be used on private school tuition. The bill
requires one final Senate vote of approval before moving to the House for
consideration.