A fatal pedestrian accident occurred in Dunklin County around 12:30 a.m. on March 14,

on US 412, resulting in the death of 53-year-old James R. Zurhorst of Cardwell. The

incident involved a 2016 Ford Focus striking Zurhorst, who was pronounced dead at the

scene by Dunklin County Coroner James Powell at 1:05 a.m. No arrests have been

made in connection with the accident, according to Sgt. Clark Parrott.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!