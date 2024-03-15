A teacher from the Hayti R-II School District in southeast Missouri, Maurice Farr Jr., is accused of engaging in sexual contact with a student.
A teacher from the Hayti R-II School District in southeast Missouri, Maurice Farr Jr., is
accused of engaging in sexual contact with a student. Farr faces two felony charges
and is currently held at the Pemiscot County Jail, with a court appearance scheduled for
March 18. Authorities allege the sexual encounters occurred twice at Farr’s home in
Hayti, with an investigation initiated by the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office on February
28, following the discovery of incriminating text messages between Farr and the victim.