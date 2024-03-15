Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright will showcase his country music artist at Rock ’N’ Roll Drive-In in Chaffee on April 8

Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright, known for his baseball prowess, will

showcase his musical talents as a country music artist at Rock ’N’ Roll Drive-In in Chaffee on

April 8. Owner Chuck Stratton invited Wainwright to perform at the event, which will also feature

local musicians Logan Chapman, Charlie Montgomery, and Jordan Copeland. Gates open at 9

a.m., with festivities beginning at 11:30 a.m. The eclipse is set to begin at 12:41 p.m., reaching

totality from 1:58 to 2:02 p.m. Tickets range from $30 to $75, with VIP tickets offering a meet-

and-greet with Wainwright. Visit www.rocknrolldrivein.com for more details.

