It’s now less than a month until the total solar eclipse will bring tens of thousands of

people to the area. Local officials say you should start preparing now for the big

influx of visitors. The Butler County Emergency Management Office is sharing tips

ahead of the big weekend. Simple things like schedule errands and appointments early,

develop a communication plan with family and friends, have cash on hand in case

limited internet access prevents you from using your debit or credit cards. You also

need to prepare for congested roads. “The Emergency Office is thinking over 20,000

more people than usual could be crowding the roadways on April 8th weekend, and

we’re looking around a $5-to-6-million economic impact.

