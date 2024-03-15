It’s now less than a month until the total solar eclipse
It’s now less than a month until the total solar eclipse will bring tens of thousands of
people to the area. Local officials say you should start preparing now for the big
influx of visitors. The Butler County Emergency Management Office is sharing tips
ahead of the big weekend. Simple things like schedule errands and appointments early,
develop a communication plan with family and friends, have cash on hand in case
limited internet access prevents you from using your debit or credit cards. You also
need to prepare for congested roads. “The Emergency Office is thinking over 20,000
more people than usual could be crowding the roadways on April 8th weekend, and
we’re looking around a $5-to-6-million economic impact.