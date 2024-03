The first Heartland Gaming Convention will be held Saturday, June 1, and Sunday,

June 2, at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. This will be a convention for

gamers of all types and ages: board games players, video gamers, trading card game

players, miniature gamers, role-playing gamers and more. All the details are at

www.heartlandgamingcon.com.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!