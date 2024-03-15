The Southeast Missouri State University Law Enforcement Academy has introduced small Unmanned Aircraft Systems training

The Southeast Missouri State University Law Enforcement Academy has introduced

small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) training, catering to regional law enforcement

agencies. Starting fall 2024, sworn officers can enroll in three courses covering FAA

Part 107, Drone Piloting, and Legal Updates for Operators. Additionally, free quarterly

drone training will be provided, featuring legal updates and practical scenario training,

aiming to enhance law enforcement’s capabilities with the latest technology. An

informational meeting on April 3 at 10 a.m. will provide details on the new program and

quarterly training opportunities.

