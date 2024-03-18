A teacher from southeast Missouri faces serious accusations of having sex with a

student.

Online court records reveal that Maurice Farr, Jr. stands charged with two felony counts

of sexual contact with a student. Currently held at the Pemiscot County Jail, Farr is set

to appear in court today.

In a probable cause statement, authorities assert that Farr and the victim engaged in

sexual activity twice at Farr’s residence in Hayti, Missouri.

