A teacher from southeast Missouri faces serious accusations of having sex with a student
Online court records reveal that Maurice Farr, Jr. stands charged with two felony counts
of sexual contact with a student. Currently held at the Pemiscot County Jail, Farr is set
to appear in court today.
In a probable cause statement, authorities assert that Farr and the victim engaged in
sexual activity twice at Farr’s residence in Hayti, Missouri.