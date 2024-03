A unique Easter Egg Hunt tailored for furry friends will take place next

weekend.

The Doggie Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled for next Saturday from 10 a.m.

to noon at Deer Creek Doggie Day Camp in Cape Girardeau. the hunt

invites pet owners to bring their furry companions on a leash to join in the

excitement of hunting Easter eggs filled with delicious dog treats.

