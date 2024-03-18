Authorities in Nashville spent Saturday searching for missing Springfield local and University of Missouri student, Riley Strain.
The Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed the discovery of Riley
Strain’s bank card on a riverbank near the Cumberland River on Sunday
afternoon. Strain’s family verified the ownership of the card. Police have
indicated that the search efforts are ongoing.
Alongside law enforcement and emergency personnel, local residents have
also organized search teams.