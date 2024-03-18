Menu

Legislation in the Missouri House could penalize someone for unlawfully tracking a vehicle. Under the bill from Lee’s Summit Democrat Kemp Strickler, anyone who installs, conceals, or otherwise places an electronic tracking device without the owner’s consent could get up to 6 months in jail. Strickler said the idea came from a constituent of his…

Exceptions to the bill include criminal investigations, the discretion of a
parent or guardian, or if the vehicle is being repossessed. The bill passed
out of committee and could be heard by the full House soon.

