With the Total Solar Eclipse just weeks away, communities are finalizing their plans to welcome the influx of visitors.
Wappapello Lake stands out as a prime viewing location, boasting a totality of over four
minutes.
Excitement is building for the days leading up to the celestial event, with plenty of
activities planned.
Sydney Norman, a worker at the camp at Wappapello Lake, confirmed that nearly all of
their campsites and cabins are booked for eclipse weekend. They’ve organized a
weekend of entertainment for campers, ending with an eclipse viewing party.