With the Total Solar Eclipse just weeks away, communities are finalizing their plans to

welcome the influx of visitors.

Wappapello Lake stands out as a prime viewing location, boasting a totality of over four

minutes.

Excitement is building for the days leading up to the celestial event, with plenty of

activities planned.

Sydney Norman, a worker at the camp at Wappapello Lake, confirmed that nearly all of

their campsites and cabins are booked for eclipse weekend. They’ve organized a

weekend of entertainment for campers, ending with an eclipse viewing party.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!