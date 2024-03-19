A wide-ranging crime bill is awaiting action from the Missouri House after passing the Senate earlier this month. It contains Max’s Law, which would increase the penalty for killing a police dog or other police animal. It’s sponsored Republican Senator Tony Luetkemeyer of Platte County:

The proposal is named after K-9 Max, the St. Joseph police dog killed in 2021 while

chasing a suspect. The bill also contains Blair’s Law, named after the 11-year-old

Kansas City girl killed by celebratory gunfire on Independence Day 2011.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!