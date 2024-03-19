A wide-ranging crime bill is awaiting action from the Missouri House after passing the Senate earlier this month. It contains Max’s Law, which would increase the penalty for killing a police dog or other police animal. It’s sponsored Republican Senator Tony Luetkemeyer of Platte County:
The proposal is named after K-9 Max, the St. Joseph police dog killed in 2021 while
chasing a suspect. The bill also contains Blair’s Law, named after the 11-year-old
Kansas City girl killed by celebratory gunfire on Independence Day 2011.