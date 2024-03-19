Cape County Extension Master Gardeners’ Spring Seminar – Registration Information

Join us for spring gardening classes hosted by Cape Girardeau County Extension Master Gardeners and SEMO Horticulture Club. Classes are slated for March 23, 2024 and will be held in Magill and Rhodes Hall on Southeast Missouri University Campus (SEMO Campus) in Cape Girardeau, MO. Class selections range from container gardening, soil improvements, plant propagation, weed control, to herbs and many more. Please join us for Keynote speaker, Pam Bennett from Ohio State University, to hear about “Native Plants for Pollinators – It Doesn’t Have to be All or Nothing!”. For a full list of speakers and topics, please see weblink for registration. It is sure to be a great day of learning and networking with fellow gardeners from across the Southeast Missouri Area.

Register HERE and do it soon, as there are limited seats available!