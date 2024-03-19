Southern Illinois University of Carbondale will be hosting a two-day comic-

con-style event during the Crossroads Eclipse Festival next month. Saluki

Con will take place April 6-7, with guest stars, gaming, virtual reality,

workshops, a cosplay contest and more. According to SIU, this is the

second Eclipse Con as part of the university’s four-day Crossroads Eclipse

Festival on April 5-8. Saluki Con takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each

day at the SIU Student Center and festivities kick off with a gaming event

from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 5. Tickets are on sale now

at salukicon.siu.edu.

