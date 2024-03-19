The Cape Girardeau County Clerk/Local Election Authority has announced

filings will end at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2024 for the offices that are

on the ballot for the August 6 Primary Election. Candidates for nomination

to the following offices should file at the Office of the County Clerk, County

Administration Building, 1 Barton Square, Suite 301, Jackson, MO between

the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

