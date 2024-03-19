The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Prescribed Fire Council (MPFC) want landowners, land managers, and others who conduct prescribed burns on private land to “Log Your Burn”
through the MPFC website at moprescribedfire.org. Prescribed fire, or
controlled burning, is an affordable and a great way to meet land
management goals including: reducing fuel loads, helping wildlife habitats
and controlling invasive species. The Log Your Burn questions ask the
date, county, acres, and habitat type burned, along with identifying if a
prescribed burn association or landowner cooperative was used to provide
assistance. The last questions ask if any fire occurred outside the burn unit,
and if so, to what extent. Each completed burn should be its own entry, not
a sum of all the burns that day on the property. To avoid multiple
submissions for one burn unit, the landowner or the contractor leading the
burn should be the one completing the entry.