The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri

Prescribed Fire Council (MPFC) want landowners, land managers, and

others who conduct prescribed burns on private land to “Log Your Burn”

through the MPFC website at moprescribedfire.org. Prescribed fire, or

controlled burning, is an affordable and a great way to meet land

management goals including: reducing fuel loads, helping wildlife habitats

and controlling invasive species. The Log Your Burn questions ask the

date, county, acres, and habitat type burned, along with identifying if a

prescribed burn association or landowner cooperative was used to provide

assistance. The last questions ask if any fire occurred outside the burn unit,

and if so, to what extent. Each completed burn should be its own entry, not

a sum of all the burns that day on the property. To avoid multiple

submissions for one burn unit, the landowner or the contractor leading the

burn should be the one completing the entry.

