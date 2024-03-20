In southeast Missouri, 1 in 8 senior citizens are food insecure, left to worry about if

they’ll have enough to eat. On April 8 th , along with watching an amazing solar

eclipse, Southeast Missouri Food Bank is asking everyone to help ‘Eclipse Senior

Hunger’ by donating an amount ending in 8 to the food bank’s senior hunger

programs. So $18, $48, $108. Southeast Missouri Food Bank serves 80,000 people

each month across its 16-county service area. To learn more about the food bank or

to donate to the “Eclipse Senior Hunger” campaign, please visit

semofoodbank.org.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!