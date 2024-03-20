Menu

1 in 8 senior citizens are food insecure

In southeast Missouri, 1 in 8 senior citizens are food insecure, left to worry about if
they’ll have enough to eat. On April 8 th , along with watching an amazing solar
eclipse, Southeast Missouri Food Bank is asking everyone to help ‘Eclipse Senior
Hunger’ by donating an amount ending in 8 to the food bank’s senior hunger
programs. So $18, $48, $108. Southeast Missouri Food Bank serves 80,000 people
each month across its 16-county service area. To learn more about the food bank or
to donate to the “Eclipse Senior Hunger” campaign, please visit
semofoodbank.org.

