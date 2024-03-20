Authorities arrested 45-year-old Richard “Ricky” W. Cook in connection with an exotic car theft investigation
afternoon in connection with an exotic car theft investigation. He had been
linked to a theft ring involving over $100,000 worth of vehicles, tractors and
other items. Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office were able to
take him into custody after a brief high speed chase. The Graves County
Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the theft of multiple items and
vehicles, including a motorhome, 1951 Ford Red Belly Tractor, 1979 Ford
6600 Tractor, 1984 Chevrolet pickup and a 1962 Ferrari 250GTE, which is
valued anywhere from $100,000 to upwards of $780,000.