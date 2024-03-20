Authorities arrested 45-year-old Richard “Ricky” W. Cook in connection with an exotic car theft investigation

Authorities arrested 45-year-old Richard “Ricky” W. Cook on Tuesday

afternoon in connection with an exotic car theft investigation. He had been

linked to a theft ring involving over $100,000 worth of vehicles, tractors and

other items. Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office were able to

take him into custody after a brief high speed chase. The Graves County

Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the theft of multiple items and

vehicles, including a motorhome, 1951 Ford Red Belly Tractor, 1979 Ford

6600 Tractor, 1984 Chevrolet pickup and a 1962 Ferrari 250GTE, which is

valued anywhere from $100,000 to upwards of $780,000.

