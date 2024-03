The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reports that multiple people were

injured in a head-on collision yesterday afternoon. Deputies were called to

the scene of a three-vehicle head-on crash on Illinois Route 148 near the

Williamson/Franklin County line. According to the sheriff’s office, initial

reports show multiple people involved in the crash had minor injuries and

were transported to area hospitals.

