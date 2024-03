Police are investigating a shooting in Cape Girardeau last night. It

happened on around 8:10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Bloomfield Road.

Officers were called for multiple reports of shots fired. A victim is being

treated at a local emergency room for non-life threatening injuries. Two

suspects were taken into custody after fleeing the area. Anyone with

information about this investigation is asked to call the Cape Girardeau

police.

