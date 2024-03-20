Menu

Southeast Missouri State University will introduce more than 175 students to the teaching profession

Southeast Missouri State University will introduce more than 175 school
students from 14 different schools from around the region to the teaching
profession during the 3rd Annual Future Teacher Day Friday, April 12.
Future Teacher Day is a chance for any high school student interested in
pursuing education to visit SEMO, explore their options and opportunities,
and learn more about their prospects as future educators. Anyone

interested is asked to sign up for Future Teacher Day semo.edu/visit and
then click special events.

