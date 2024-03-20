Menu

The Cape Girardeau County Clerk/Local Election Authority is excited to announce a new Polling Place and Sample Ballot Lookup

The Cape Girardeau County Clerk/Local Election Authority is excited to announce
a new Polling Place and Sample Ballot Lookup just launched on the County
Clerk/Election website at https://www.capecountyvotes.com/whats-on-my-ballot,
click on “My Sample Ballot”, type and enter the voter’s residential address in the
search box, which will show the voter’s Precinct Details and Polling Location, then
click Sample Ballot to view the ballot.

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts

kzim-logo large

,

The Missouri Senate has passed an education package that would expand tax credits for private schooling, restrict four-day school weeks, among other things. The plan would require districts with more than 30-thousandresidents to hold school five days a week, unless a majority of the district’s voters back a shortened week. If the bill passes, Independence School District Superintendent Dale Herl says he believes a majority of voters would support the district operating four days a week.