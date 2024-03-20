The Cape Girardeau County Clerk/Local Election Authority is excited to announce

a new Polling Place and Sample Ballot Lookup just launched on the County

Clerk/Election website at https://www.capecountyvotes.com/whats-on-my-ballot,

click on “My Sample Ballot”, type and enter the voter’s residential address in the

search box, which will show the voter’s Precinct Details and Polling Location, then

click Sample Ballot to view the ballot.

