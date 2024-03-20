The Cape Girardeau County Clerk/Local Election Authority is excited to announce a new Polling Place and Sample Ballot Lookup
Clerk/Election website at https://www.capecountyvotes.com/whats-on-my-ballot,
click on “My Sample Ballot”, type and enter the voter’s residential address in the
search box, which will show the voter’s Precinct Details and Polling Location, then
click Sample Ballot to view the ballot.