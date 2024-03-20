The Missouri Senate has passed an education package that would expand tax credits for private schooling, restrict four-day school weeks, among other things. The plan would require districts with more than 30-thousandresidents to hold school five days a week, unless a majority of the district’s voters back a shortened week. If the bill passes, Independence School District Superintendent Dale Herl says he believes a majority of voters would support the district operating four days a week.
The next stop for the wide-ranging education bill is the House for another
look.