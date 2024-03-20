The woman charged in connection with the deadly shooting outside of CVS in Cape Girardeau was denied bond
judge denied the bond request of Yaunique Cain who is charged with
tampering with evidence after authorities say she went back to the scene of
the March 7 shooting to get a cell phone while officers were still
investigating. Court records show she will remain in custody until a
preliminary hearing on April 16.