The woman charged in connection with the deadly shooting outside of CVS

in Cape Girardeau was denied bond at her court hearing on Monday. A

judge denied the bond request of Yaunique Cain who is charged with

tampering with evidence after authorities say she went back to the scene of

the March 7 shooting to get a cell phone while officers were still

investigating. Court records show she will remain in custody until a

preliminary hearing on April 16.

