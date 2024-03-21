Missourians and Illinoisans got nearly 236 Million robocalls in

February 2024. Better Business Bureau® (BBB®) has tips for

consumers to prevent unwanted and illegal robocalls.

Some pre-recorded calls are legal. Informational messages, like a

reminder from your doctor’s office, bank or telephone carrier, are

allowed. Candidates running for office and charities asking for

donations may also make legal robocalls. Here are some tips if

you get a recorded call… If you pick up the phone and get a recorded sales pitch, hang up. Screen calls. Block robocalls. Many cell providers offer call-blocking technologies that can help prevent robocalls. Contact your provider to ask about your options. You can also use robocall blocking apps. Register with

the Do Not Call list.

