Missourians and Illinoisans got nearly 236 Million robocalls in February 2024.
Missourians and Illinoisans got nearly 236 Million robocalls in
February 2024. Better Business Bureau® (BBB®) has tips for
consumers to prevent unwanted and illegal robocalls.
Some pre-recorded calls are legal. Informational messages, like a
reminder from your doctor’s office, bank or telephone carrier, are
allowed. Candidates running for office and charities asking for
donations may also make legal robocalls. Here are some tips if
you get a recorded call… If you pick up the phone and get a recorded sales pitch, hang up. Screen calls. Block robocalls. Many cell providers offer call-blocking technologies that can help prevent robocalls. Contact your provider to ask about your options. You can also use robocall blocking apps. Register with
the Do Not Call list.