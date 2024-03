Poplar Bluff is cleaning up and they need your help. The Chamber of

Commerce is looking for volunteers for this weekend to help clean the town

up ahead of the total solar eclipse. If you are interested in volunteering

please meet at the Black River Coliseum at 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 23.

A free breakfast and lunch will be provided to volunteers by the Chamber of

Commerce.

